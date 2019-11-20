



95

Westbrook, MN

Alicia Johanna Morningstar, age 95 of Westbrook formerly of Dundee, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Interment was in the First Lutheran Cemetery in Dundee. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. ﻿

Alicia Johanna Morningstar was born June 26, 1924 to Casper and Alice (Carlson) Hultquist in Dundee, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Alicia graduated from Dundee High School and later received her Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology from Mankato State. She moved to California where she worked in speech pathology from 1979-2011. In 2011, Alicia then returned to Westbrook to be closer to her family. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Alicia loved doing crafts and making beautiful works of art. She especially enjoyed recycling used items to find new life for them.

Alicia is survived by her children: Ruth Ann (Paul) Schoer of Madison, WI, James (special friend Mary Johnson) Haar of Marshall, Roger (Debra) Haar of Westbrook, Bruce (Barbara) Haar of Washington State, Jean (Ron) Morris of Ceylon, Patricia (James) Knorn of Roberts, WI, Karen (Dan) Strausser of Sun Prairie, WI, Darlene “Boannie” Luntz of Windom and Donald (Steve) Haar of Madison, WI; many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren; sister-in-law Irene Hultquist of Windom, and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sons Richard and Douglas Haar, husbands Robert Haar and Bernie Morningstar, daughter-in-law Judy Haar, and granddaughter Pam Haar.