Work ends on CCHS Veterans Database





﻿Although volunteers have finished their work, new information on veterans will always be accepted.

A project that began eight years ago is wrapping up at the Cottonwood County Historical Society, just in time for Veterans Day on Monday.

Janelle Kaye, a CCHS volunteer who has spearheaded the project, says the museum’s Veterans Database has had all available information uploaded and is free and available for anyone to use. Just over 6,000 veterans have lived part or all of their lives in Cottonwood County, dating back to the Civil War and all are listed in the database.

