The Veterans Day program at the WWG Elementary School was sponsored by the school, the American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL Post #267. At 2:00 the 3 military sponsors presented colors, followed by the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner, accompanied by the 6th grade band directed by Tasha Cuff.

The grades 4-6 choir sang 2 patriotic songs: “Land That We Love” and “Fly High, You Grand Old Flag.”

