Leigh Klasse, 1978 graduate of Westbrook High School, was recently named Senior Women’s Player of the Year at the annual Minnesota Golf Association (MGA).Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner. This year’s award marks the tenth consecutive year to receive the award to a golfer 50 or older. Leigh also received MGA/s Women’s Player of the year in 1995, 2007, 2009, and 2011.

