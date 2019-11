During story time at the Larchwood Public Library Tuesday, Nov. 12, participants heard a story about “Clifford’s Thanksgiving Visit” and “Fly Guy’s Big Family.” They played with All About Me family counters, sorting them by color, boys and girls, moms and dads, babies and even cats. Kids also counted them and matched them to make their own family.

(Photos and information provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Library.)