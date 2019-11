to aid renovation project

sarahm@ncppub.com

Thanks to funds from Alliance Communications, the former Methodist Church in Inwood will be getting new doors and windows. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Paul Kippley, Randy Potter and Sam Kroger where present to receive a check in the amount of $2,531.66 from Paul VanDeBerg, business relations with Alliance Communications.

