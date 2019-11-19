History comes alive





Students in Sheri Vander Veen’s third and fourth grade social studies class at Inwood Christian School recently participated in a wax figure presentation. The students have been working on research and put together a costume of a historical figure. Parents and family were invited to join the students at a wax figure presentation Friday, Nov. 13. Each student presented their character and told about their significance in American history.

