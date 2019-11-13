



86

Currie, MN

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. wth Msgr. R. Paul Heiting officiating, for Gene Dold. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12 at the IHM Church in Currie from 407 p.m. and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery in Currie, MN. Millitary honors accorded by the Currie American Legion Post. To send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com.

Gene Dold was born on September 6, 1933 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He moved to Minnesota with his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Wingen Dold to a farm north of Slayton in 1940. They later moved to a farm south of Currie where Gene graduated from IHM High School in 1952. On November 10, 1953 Gene enlisted in the United States Army and served in Guam. Following his honorable discharge on October 21, 1955 he returned to Currie and worked at Botsford Lumberyard before taking over Don’s Service Station. On October 5, 1957 he and Eleanor Menk were married at IHM Church. Following their marriage they made their home in Currie. Gene later started working for Cargill Elevator in Currie and in 1965 the family moved to Cumming, IA where Gene was manager for Cargill. Gene then went to work for Armstrong Rubber Company in Des Moines until 1974 when they returned to Minnesota. Gene then farmed with his brother, Romane on the family farm for 10 years. In 1986 they moved into Currie. Gene then went to work for the Tracy Elevator until his﻿ retirement in 1999. Gene passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 with family by his side at the age of 86. He was a member of IHM Church in Currie where he sang in the church choir, was money counter and served on the Calvary Cemetery Board. He also was a member of the Currie American Legion Post and served in the Currie Fire Department. Gene was a wonderful singer and sang for many wedding and funerals. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, reading, playing dice with family, and singing and whistling.

Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Dold of Currie, MN, eight children and their spouses, Ken and Pat Dold of Marshall, MN, Deb and Dennis Dold of Worthington, MN, Linda Dold of Hastings, MN, Cheryl Miller of Worthington, MN, Jeff and Joanne Dold of Hastings, MN, Marsha and Marv Ables of Montrose, SD, Mary and Tom Schiltz of Rosemount, MN, and Nancy Henze of Fort Worth, TX, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one brother, Romane Dold and his wife Patti of Currie, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson Rhett Boltjes and his parents-in-law, Elmer and Irene Menk.