Delon Knudson, age 84 of Dovray, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sanford Westbrook Medical Center. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17 at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Sunday. Interment will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Delon Knudson was born June 18, 1935 to Kenneth and Mildred (Nordsiden) Knudson in Westbrook, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Delon graduated from Westbrook High School. He was united in marriage to Jeanette (Lintner) Lindall and they were blessed with two children, Paula and Dave. On August 9, 1975 Delon married Donna Pomerenke and they were blessed three children, Tiana, Ryan, and Kohl. He managed the Golf Course in Westbrook and worked in the Lumberyard. He owned Mr. D’s Bar in Revere and later worked at the municipal bar in Walnut Grove. Delon was the Fire Chief at Revere Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Delon and Donna ran Prairie House of Crafts, where he did the wood cutting and Donna did the painting. Together they exhibited their crafts at many craft shows. Delon’s favorite place to be was at his camper on West Rush Lake. He loved being outside in his chair, driving around on his golf cart and going fishing. Delon was a great cook and could cook anything on the grill. Whether he was at home in Dovray or up at the lake, Delon enjoyed having coffee with his friends each morning. He had a heart of gold. He valued his family more than anything else and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Delon is survived by his children: Paula (Warren) Malone of Rapid City, SD, Dave (Renee) Knudson of Madison Lake, Tiana Knudson of Pine City, Ryan (Emily) Knudson of Janesville, and Kohl Knudson of Dovray; grandchildren: Tim, Matt, Dan, Trevor, Nick, Piper, Maxym, Ashlee, Taylor, Jordan, Parker, Samantha, Chase, Haleigh, and Theresa; great grandchildren: McKensie, Ashton, Ben, Caitlyn, Quinn, Evan, Eli, Gavin, Camryn, Karter, and Korbin; sister Karen (James) Dibble of Westbrook; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, grandson Nikolas, and parents-in-law.