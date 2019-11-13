93
Brooklyn Park, MN
October 29, 2019
Herbert “Bert” C. Dibley, age 93, of Brooklyn Park. Passed away on October 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Lola (Lapham) Dibley; sister, Eunice Burns.
Proud WWII Navy Veteran and American Legion member. Teacher of Music and Math. Worked 10 years as a carpenter. Active member of the United Methodist Church, serving as choir director for many years and as a certified lay speaker. Member of Sons of Norway. Square Dance caller. An avid railroad enthusiast, he also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and taking countless photographs. Bert served many years as a Scout Master and assistant Scout Master.
Bert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ruth; sons, Charles (Lorna), Terry (Barb) and Douglas (Jenny Ann); daughter Patricia Ruppel (Kurt); 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leland (Carol) and Stuart (Ruth Ann); other family and friends.
Memorial service at 11:00AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Avenue, Monticello, with visitation starting at 10:00AM.
Private interment.
Memorials in Bert’s name may be directed to “Portland Prairie Cemetery Association”.
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel