



93

Brooklyn Park, MN

Herbert “Bert” C. Dibley, age 93, of Brooklyn Park. Passed away on October 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Lola (Lapham) Dibley; sister, Eunice Burns.

Proud WWII Navy Veteran and American Legion member. Teacher of Music and Math. Worked 10 years as a carpenter. Active member of the United Methodist Church, serving as choir director for many years and as a certified lay speaker. Member of Sons of Norway. Square Dance caller. An avid railroad enthusiast, he also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and taking countless photographs. Bert served many years as a Scout Master and assistant Scout Master.

Bert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ruth; sons, Charles (Lorna), Terry (Barb) and Douglas (Jenny Ann); daughter Patricia Ruppel (Kurt); 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leland (Carol) and Stuart (Ruth Ann); other family and friends.

Memorial service at 11:00AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Avenue, Monticello, with visitation starting at 10:00AM.

Private interment.

Memorials in Bert’s name may be directed to “Portland Prairie Cemetery Association”.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel