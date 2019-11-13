Dolly Phelps Reading for the Record





On November 7, schools and public libraries in southwestern Minnesota communities participated in United Way’s Jumpstart with the pre-school book Thank you, Omu. This book was read at every participating school and library. Westbrook librarian Kari Ourada hosted the story time at 10:30 for 6 children, supervised by Carlyn Lindaman from Twila Kletcher’s daycare. Dolly Phelps held the attention of the children while she read the story that focuses on sharing and receiving. After the story was read, the children were given coloring pages of an apron and a soup pot. Pictured from the left are Carlyn Lindaman, Dolly Phelps and Kari Ourada.

This reading program highlights the need for quality early education by mobilizing adults and children to set a record for the largest shared reading experience.