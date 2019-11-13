



WWG 7th and 8th graders have been working hard to prepare for the Jr. High play titled, “Bedtime Stories (as told by our dad, who messed them up)”.

It’s up to Dad to tell his children their bedtime stories. Unfortunately, Dad is a little fuzzy on the details of traditional fairy tales, but he uses his creativity to improvise. The public is invited to watch this comedy that contains a snoring prince, a hungry dinosaur, and gold being turned into straw. Performances will be held in the auditorium Thursday, November 14, at 1:45 pm, Friday November 15 at 1:45 and 7:30 pm, and Saturday, November 16, at 7:30 pm.