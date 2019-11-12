Chapter experiences FFA national convention





This year, 16 members of the West Lyon FFA chapter attended the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Members included 10 sophomores, the ag mechanics team of Blake Meyer, Lucas Moser, Tyren Ulmer and Gabe Knobloch; Megan Van Wyhe, a finalist in food science proficiency, and Adam Knoblock, a national choir participant. “West Lyon has a lot of talented students, and to be able to take 16 of these kids to the national FFA convention to represent our district is an honor,” said Craig Winquist, West Lyon FFA advisor. “The kids that competed in the career development event (CDE), proficiency award and the FFA choir sit among the best in America. I am very proud!”

