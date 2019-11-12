



97

Doon, Iowa

Gladys Hanzen, 97, of Doon, Iowa, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 9, at Jurrens Funeral Home, Rock Rapids, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa.

Gladys Mildred Hanson was born March 6, 1922, near Viborg, South Dakota, to Edward and Amelia (Garness) Hanson. She attended country school and graduated from Viborg High School in 1939. After graduation, she helped on the family farm and, during the winter months, went to her sister in California and worked various jobs. She also worked at Northwest Bell Telephone Co. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

On June 4, 1952, she married Walter Hanzen. They lived northwest of Doon where they farmed their entire married life. Her husband passed away Oct. 20, 1984. She remained on the family farm until May 2018, when she entered Lyon Specialty Care.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Jeffrey) Deboer of Rock Rapids, Daryl Hanzen of Doon, Pamela (Wes) Van Voorst of Orange City, Iowa, Cherrie Hill of Rock Rapids and Jill (Randy) Anderson of Harrisburg, South Dakota; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Milo Hanzen of Inwood, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a granddaughter; two brothers, Olaf and Henry Hanson; four sisters, Grace Westall, Agnes Armstrong, Edna Johnson and Helen Leimbach,﻿ and one sister-in-law, Viola Meiburg, and their spouses.