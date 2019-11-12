Seminar on Parkinson’s disease offers learning and support

sarahm@ncppub.com

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Lyon County will be offering a research-based, educational opportunity for those affected by Parkinson’s disease. There will be three sessions offered in Rock Rapids in the public library community room Nov. 13, 20 and 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The three-part series, “A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease” will be led by Lori Hayungs, human science specialist in family life with the ISU Outreach and Extension office.

