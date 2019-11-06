



62

Windom, MN

Greg J. Schoborg, age 62 of Windom, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, November 4 at St. Francis Xavier in Windom. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Memorials will be given to Cottonwood County DAC, Sanford Hospice and the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Greg was born April 21, 1957 at the Westbrook Hospital to Pete & Betty (Stenzel) Schoborg. He graduated from Westbrook High School, and attended Jackson Vocational School for Auto Body Repair. On August 2, 1980, Greg was united in marriage to Julie Hartle. Greg worked at a variety of places before beginning his own business in 2000. He was great at working with his hands rebuilding lost causes and bringing old things to life. Greg was very hard working and dedicated helping his family and friends whenever they needed. He was a compassionate and caring individual who was also very spirited and opinionated as well. Greg enjoyed hunting and fishing, cooking and wood working. He also enjoyed playing pool and darts and card games on the computer. Greg loved travelling and spending time with his grandkids, camping and swimming in his pool.

Greg is survived by his wife Julie of 39 years; children: Anthony “Tony” (Stephanie) Schoborg, Parker, SD; Amanda Schoborg (special friend Brian Mathias of Heron Lake) & Brandon Schoborg, Lake Crystal; grandchildren: Aleah Schoborg & Elisha “Eli” Schoborg; brothers: Scott (Judy) Schoborg of Westbrook and Mark Schoborg (special friend Nancy Fell) of Westbrook; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister in law Brenda Schoborg.