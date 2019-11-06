



Bunting

75

Westbrook, MN

Voyne Bunting, age 75 of Westbrook, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Burial was in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rose Hill Township. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Voyne Harris Bunting was born on February 12, 1944, in Rosehill Township, Cottonwood County, to Howard Arthur Bunting and Mildred Lila (Lidtke) Bunting. He was baptized and confirmed at Rosehill Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Voyne received his education at District 48 Country School and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1961. The summer after graduation, Voyne worked with a combining crew out of Corn, Oklahoma. He often shared stories of a coworker, John Deutschendorf Jr. or “Dutch,” who plucked away at his guitar in the bed of a pickup. You may know him better as John Denver. On October 12, 1963, Voyne was united in marriage to Dianne Phillips at St. Olaf Church, Walnut Grove. After marriage he lived and farmed his entire life in Rosehill Township. This marriage was blessed with three sons, seven grandchildren, three step grandchildren and four great step grandchildren. Voyne served his community by sitting on the Farmland elevator board, treasurer of Rosehill Township and ushered at Grace Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his love of crop and livestock farming, pinochle prowess, farming, fishing, visiting, farming, attending auction sales, watching RFD TV, collecting toy farm equipment…..and did we mention farming? Voyne had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. As a parting joke, he left behind a mess-of-a-shed, full of his stuff collected over a life time, for his family to clean up! Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete at their sporting events.

Voyne’s loving family includes his wife of fifty-six years; three sons, Gregg (Gina) of Heron Lake; Perry (Cindy) of Brainerd; Corey (Lori) of Dundee; seven grandchildren: Cody, Alexa (Anthony) Johnson, Michaela (Mike) Walz; Maddie (Skylar Prochaska) Rasche ; Wyatt, Chase, Gavin; Levi (Jocelyn Schreier), Cole, Camryn; and four great step grandchildren. He is survived by brother, Robert Bunting of Westbrook and brother-in-law, Jim (Arla) Tammeus of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Voyne is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Leah Tammeus, and sister-in-law Teddy Bunting.