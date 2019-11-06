



Heinrich

73

Walnut Grove, MN

Randy Lynn Heinrich, 73, Walnut Grove passed away peacefully October 26, 2019 at Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. Funeral service were held Wednesday, October 30, at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment will be in the St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Randy Lynn Heinrich was born October 8, 1946 to Oran and Margaret (Eilefson) Soll. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Randy graduated from Walnut Grove High School and lived in Walnut Grove her whole life. She was united in marriage to Donald Heinrich January 30, 1965 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Together they had three children Stacey, Brian, and Nicki. Randy graduated from beauty school and spent most her time as a home maker along with a variety of work from cooking to cleaning, to milking cows later in life. She was the kind of person who would always look out for you. Caring for others was her passion in life, always putting others needs ahead of her own. When bad weather was in the forecast, she was the first to make sure everyone was safe and prepared. Randy was a strong person who prided herself in being a good mother and wife. She was known for never forgetting dates, loved to cook, bake and her passion for family was second to none. She made the best pork chops and gravy and really any home cooked meals. She was a member of the St. Olaf Lutheran Church and English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, and having coffee with her friends. Randy especially enjoyed being around her family and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

Randy is survived by her children Stacey (Ross) Bloemke, Walnut Grove, Brian (Lana) Heinrich, Revere, and Nicki Heinrich, Redwood Falls; grandchildren Jarrett (fiancé Bryn) Heinrich, Hunnter Bloch, JoHanna Heinrich, Madison Heinrich, Markette Hubin (great granddaughter expected in February), Ariel Hubin and Gavin Shaw; sister Roxanne (Shane) Saxhaug, Burnsville; and many other friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Donald and her parents.