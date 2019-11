Mary & Martha’s Pantry Christmas gift donation box is easy to see in Westbrook’s Bank Midwest lobby. Suggested items are toys, games, batteries, mittens, caps and socks. The age span is newborn-12 years, but items for ages 8-12 are especially needed. Donations are appreciated by the pantry staff and the recipients. The gifts will be picked up on Monday, December 2. (Photo/Carolyn Van Loh)