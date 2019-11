The Walnut Grove City Council met for a regular meeting October 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. Greg Hansen, Xiong Yang, Leonard McLaughlin and Dillon Robinson were present. Others present were Kathy Kockelman, Tom Hansen, Andy Foster, Brandon Mattison and Carolyn Van Loh. Todd Harrington and Paula McGarvey were absent.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.