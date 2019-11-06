Halloween fun for library story time





Tuesday, Oct. 29, was a fun time at story time at the Larchwood Library. Kids and the library women wore Halloween costumes. Some Friends of the Library came dressed up and brought a “hand” (plastic glove) with treats inside. Participants heard Halloween stories and really liked the “Halloween is Here” book because it had﻿ lots of little doors on each page that kids opened to see what was inside. Participants also made a ghost to take home.

(Information and photos provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Public Library.)