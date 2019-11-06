Halloween fun for library story time

Tuesday, Oct. 29, was a fun time at story time at the Larchwood Library. Kids and the library women wore Halloween costumes. Some Friends of the Library came dressed up and brought a “hand” (plastic glove) with treats inside. Participants heard Halloween stories and really liked the “Halloween is Here” book because it had lots of little doors on each page that kids opened to see what was inside. Participants also made a ghost to take home.
(Information and photos provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Public Library.)