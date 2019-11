saram@ncppub.com

The Hearts and Hands Club has a fun night of design planned as a fundraiser for Inwood Christian School. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 630 p.m. in the school gym, get your creative juices flowing by making a home décor project. Options will include a white-washed tray, an 8×8 framed picture or a rustic centerpiece.

