The bar in Inwood is under new management, has a new name and is getting a facelift as well. Previously known as Crazy Bob’s, the bar’s new name is Belly Up Bar, and it’s now owned and managed by Deanna Fluit of Doon. Fluit had worked there more than seven years, previously working for Bob Larson before the opportunity presented itself for her to take over.

