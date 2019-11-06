Veterans’ Day programs

sarahm@ncppub.com

West Lyon will be hosting the fifth annual Veterans’ Day program at the school Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. Emcees will be Logan Meyer, president of the student council, and Henry Rens, vice-president of the student council.

The Inwood American Legion will present the flags followed by the audience reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The West Lyon High School band will play the “National Anthem” and the mixed choir will sing “Stand With the Brave.”

