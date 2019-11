spreads cheer, gathers support

sarahm@ncppub.com

The Whimsical Winter Wonderland event Saturday, Nov. 2, at the former Methodist Church in Inwood was a success and the event drew a steady crowd from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Trees decorated by area businesses and individuals filled the church with holiday cheer and brought the community together to show love and support for Trish Lombard and her family.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.