



DeSmith

58

Walnut Grove, MN

Paul Edward DeSmith, age 58 of Walnut Grove, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ava’s House, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after a long battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, October 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Interment was in the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Paul Edward DeSmith was born December 28, 1960 to Edward and Dorothy (Matter) DeSmith in Tracy, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. Paul spent his entire life in the Walnut Grove area, where he was at home. Paul graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1979. He completed the Farm Diesel program at Canby Area Technical Institute in 1981. Paul worked for SWM Bridge Building and later worked at Sell Brothers Case IH Implement Dealership. He and his brother, Dale, also had DeSmith Country Service before he spent the remainder of his mechanic’s career at the City of Tracy Public Works for 24 years. On July 20, 1993, Paul married Jean “Jeannie” Manuel at St. Paul Catholic Church. Together they had two children, David and Mark. Paul loved trouble shooting and solving mechanical problems for others, along with mentoring friends and family. He was very knowledgeable of farm equipment and well known in the community. Paul always said he could fix anything but a broken heart. He was a member of Knights of Columbus in Tracy, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a former member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church from birth. Paul was a nature lover and enjoyed planting trees. He also renovated his 1917 house to make a home for his family. Paul had a great sense of humor and was very empathetic towards animals. He enjoyed hunting deer around the area and elk hunting in Colorado with his family. Paul enjoyed restoring his ’68 Camaro and vintage tractors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved being a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to so many.

Paul is survived by his wife Jean of 28 years; sons: David DeSmith of Tracy and Mark DeSmith of Walnut Grove; mother Dorothy DeSmith; siblings: James (Jane) DeSmith of Colorado Springs, CO, Ann (Paul) Schommer of Andover, Dale (Angie) DeSmith of Walnut Grove, and Steven (Janelle) DeSmith of Brainard; sister-in-law Linda DeSmith of Walnut Grove; godchildren: Sasha (Kyle) Dupron and Daniel DeSmith; and his special nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Edward A. DeSmith, brothers Michael and Gregg DeSmith, nephews and Joshua Schommer, niece Carissa DeSmith, nephew Aiden Sullivan and father-in-law David Manuel