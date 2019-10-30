



78

Westbrook, MN

Mary C. Peters, age 78 of Westbrook, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Our House Hospice of Murray County in Slayton. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, October 25 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Westbrook.

Mary Catherine Peters was born January 29, 1941, in Wilmont Minnesota, to Donald and Elsie (Osthiemer) Hartman. She was baptized at Our Lady of Good Council Church in Wilmont. She attended and graduated from Our Lady of Good Council School in Wilmont in 1959. Mary and Stanley Popkes were married April 29, 1963 at St Ann’s Catholic Church Slayton. In October 1963 a daughter, Michelle was born to this union. The family lived in Worthington and later moved to Iona where they ran a café. In June 1966 the family moved to Fulda. Stanley passed away unexpectedly in December of 1972. On April 16, 1977 Mary and Donald A. Peters were united in marriage at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Fulda. She and Donald resided in Fulda until November 1977, when they moved to the Peters family farm outside of Westbrook. In October 1978 Donald and Mary were blessed with a son, Darren. They continued to live on the Peters family farm until November 2001; when she and Donald moved into a home in Westbrook. She continued to reside there after Donald’s death in November 2002. Mary worked at Murray County Memorial Hospital for over 25 years, where she worked in labor and delivery and taught birthing classes. She went on to be employed by the Slayton Nursing Home before working at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Center; where she retired in 2003. In August 2002, Mary was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. In 2012 she was an Honorary Chairperson for the Cottonwood County Relay for Life. Mary remained cancer-free until August 2012 when she was once again diagnosed with breast cancer. She continued her battle for over seven years. In August 2019, Mary entered Our House of Murray County to continue her fight. Mary joined her heavenly family and friends on October 21, 2019. Mary was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Westbrook. She belonged to and was an officer of the Westbrook VFW Auxiliary; Westbrook Red-Hatters among other groups and activities. She greatly enjoyed playing Bridge and Pinochle with her friends on Mondays and Wednesdays. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed participating in annual bowling tournaments.

Mary is survived by her two children: Michelle (David) Rasmussen of Windom and Darren (Brenda Larsen) Peters of Westbrook; grandchildren: Justin, Zachery (Kirsta Price), & Shane Rasmussen of Windom, Hope (Cody Chonko) Rasmussen of Jackson, and Benjamin & Emma Larsen of Westbrook; great-grandson Colt Chonko of Jackson; brother Harold (Nancy) Hartman of Rushmore; brother-in-law Wallace Slinger of Pipestone; and several other relatives and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Stanley Popkes and Donald Peters, sister Janice and husband David Abrams, sister Julia Slinger, and brother David Hartman.