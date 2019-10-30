



99

Heron Lake, MN

A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor James Sickmeyer officiating, at the LaCanne Family Funeral Service, Windom, MN.

Clara Ellen Lohse was born February 12, 1920 near Montgomery, Iowa to Amos and Gertrude (Biermann) Tuttle. She attended country school through the 8th grade and her family farmed. In her teen years she attended a Bible school in Iowa. Clara worked as a hired girl cooking, cleaning, doing chores, and helping with children for many years. On December 17, 1948, she married Ernest Henry Lohse at the Lohse farmstead near Heron Lake. They farmed, milked cows and raised four children together. Clara loved to teach Sunday school, play piano in church, bake, work in the garden, sew and embroider. She loved family, friends, and above all, she loved The Lord. Clara passed away surrounded by family on Sunday evening October 20, 2019 at the Good Samaritan in Windom.

She is survived by her four children; Larry (MaryAnn) Lohse of Belmond, IA; Marjorie Braun of Rice Lake, WI; Judy E. Lentz of Jackson, MN, Douglas (Lorraine) Lohse of Windom; grandchildren, JoAnn (Barry) Huedepohl, Christopher Lentz and David Lentz, Nicholas Braun, Jeremy (Rachael) Braun, Ginger (Jesse) Phillips, Kim (Tyler) Rupp, Erin (Cory) Lang, Bethany (Jesse) Haugen, Jeaneen (Roger) Guerrero, Brett Lohse (Julia Vongphachan), Jared Lohse, Kaitlyn Lohse and Ryan Lohse, Sean Wiles, Ashley (Kyle) Nagy; great grandchildren Kendra and Derek Huedepohl, James and Zachary Braun, Riley and Kailey Phillips, Gabriel, Elijah, Shiloh and Azariah Rupp, Addison and Avery Lang, Isaac Haugen, Landon and Logan Lohse, Jayce and Rayni Lohse, Lark Nagy and Felisha Ferrone; and many nieces and nephews.