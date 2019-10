tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — Superintendent Loy Woelber informed the board the district has received a grant of $20,000 from the Volkswagen settlement involving falsifying emissions reporting of their vehicles.

The money is to be used for purchasing a new 2019 or 2020 school bus. He recommended having Darren Peters investigate to see what is available on the bus lots, with options he feels to be of value to the district.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.