Canton, South Dakota

Marilyn J. Schultz, 86, of Canton, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Memorial service was Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bethany Reformed Church, Canton, with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Marilyn Dering was born July 27, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Peter and Florence Dering. She lived in Chicago and South Holland, Illinois, and graduated from Thornton High School in Harvey, Illinois.

On March 7, 1952, she married the Rev. Marvin Schultz. They lived in various locations serving in churches in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Canton, and Newark, New York, before retiring back to Canton.

Survivors her children, Ron (Deb) Schultz of Glendale, Arizona, Laura (Terry) Dozark of Inwood, Iowa, Nancy (Don) Versteeg of Canton, Chris (Luke) Schouten of Sibley, Iowa, and Paul (Edie) Schultz of Schoharie, New York; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Ray (Jean), Roger and Aldena; and numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Ben,﻿ and sisters, Joan and Amy.