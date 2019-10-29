



99

Sheldon, Iowa

Gertie VanderPloeg, 99, of Sheldon, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon.

Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oakdale Evangelical Free Church, Meriden, Iowa, with interment in Prairie View Cemetery, Paullina, Iowa.

Gertie VandenBrink was born Nov. 20, 1919, in Alvord, Iowa, daughter of Gerrit and Tracy (Wiarda) VandenBrink. She graduated from high school in Inwood and continued her education at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

On Jan. 30, 1953, she married Henry VanderPloeg in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They farmed near Sheldon until 1965. They then farmed a year near Ashton before moving to Paullina where they farmed from 1966-2009. She taught in Paullina, Sutherland and Cherokee, retiring in 1982. The couple returned to Sheldon in 2009 and made Fieldcrest Assisted Living their home. Her husband passed away Dec. 29, 2012.

Survivors include her children, Dianne (Jerry) Hallstrom of River Falls, Wisconsin, David (Peggy) VanderPloeg of Paullina, Timothy (Sherry) VanderPloeg of Altoona, Iowa, Mark VanderPloeg of Primghar, Iowa, Jonathan (Pam) VanderPloeg of Paullina and Daniel (Lynne) VanderPloeg of Des Moines, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys (Henry) Kroon; one sister-in-law, Cia VanderPloeg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ceel (Ruth) VandenBrink; two brothers in infancy; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thelma and Pete Pott, Henrietta and Ray Bulthuis, Chap VanderPloeg and Bob and Henrietta VanderPloeg.

﻿