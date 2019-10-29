Helen Frawley





95

Lauderdale, Mississippi

Helen Teresa Strubbe Dengler Frawley, 95, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Lauderdale, Mississippi.

Services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California, following a service on the premises.

Helen was born March 10, 1924 in Elkton, South Dakota, to Jerome and Katherine (O’Conner) Strubbe. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Larchwood, Iowa, graduating in 1942. Helen then moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she attended business college and, during World War II, did clerical work at the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant. After the war, she married Raymond J. Dengler and the couple moved to Houston, Texas. She spent the next 30 years as an Air Force spouse, living both in the states and abroad. The couple retired in Santa Rosa, California. Her husband passed away in 1990.

In 1995, she married Joseph Frawley.

Survivors include her son, Robert J. (Denise) Dengler of Lauderdale﻿; a grandson; and several extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mary Agnes Gutzman, Geraldine Rochel, Robert Strubbe and Alice Bottomley; her husbands, Ray Dengler and Joseph Frawley.