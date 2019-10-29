



﻿Theo Keizer

90

Doon, Iowa

Theo Keizer, 90, of Doon, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Fellowship Village in Inwood, Iowa.

Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 28, at Doon First Reformed Church with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Doon.

Theo Niemeyer was born Feb. 3, 1929, near Montpelier, North Dakota, to Walter and Hendrika (Van Grootheest) Niemeyer. She grew up near Fairview, South Dakota, Larchwood, Iowa, and Inwood.

On Oct. 1948, she married Dick W. Keizer. They resided near Doon until moving into Doon in 1970. She worked at Coilcrafting in Canton, South Dakota, and in housekeeping at Valley Manor in Rock Valley, Iowa, 24 years. She also did housekeeping in the area and in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, until she retired.

Survivors include her son, John A. (Sharon) Keizer of Hull, Iowa; three daughters, Wanda (Kent) Van’t Hul of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, Janice (Lonnie) Johnson of Doon and Rosetta (Randy) Van Engen of Doon; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Helene Niemeyer of Doon, Samantha Niemeyer of George, Iowa, Jen Keizer of Sheldon, Iowa, and Fenna Winter of Rock Valley; and one brother-in-law, Jim Keizer of Doon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Gerrit Niemeyer, Bill Niemeyer and Henry Niemeyer; three brothers-in-law, Bill Keizer, John Keizer and Fritz Winter; one sister, Grace Keizer, and two sisters-in-law, Hester Niemeyer and Pat Keizer.