Ruth Halma

Ruth Mae Halma, 88, of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 26, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Ruth Mae De Wit was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Worthington, Minnesota, daughter of Henry and Frances (Vanden Bosch) De Wit. She grew up in Rock Valley, Iowa, until her family moved to Inwood.

On June 1, 1951, she married Martin Halma. They farmed and operated a dairy near Inwood. They moved to town in 1994. In addition to helping on the farm, she worked as a janitor several years at Inwood Christian School. She also went on to obtain her GED and then worked at Canton-Inwood Hospital as a dietary supervisor. Her husband passed away Sept. 1, 2014.

Survivors include her children, Ron Halma of Phoenix, Arizona, Harlan Halma of Inwood, LeAnn (Kevin) Soldatke of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Jean (Dennis) Boote of Fairview, South Dakota, Verlyn Halma of Inwood, Lori (Elmer) Boon of Rock Valley, Myron (Sue) Halma of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Dan Halma of Larchwood, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lee (Don) Jongerius, Gert (Cornie) Hibma and Linda (Simon) Kooiman, and three brothers, John (Greta) De Wit, Martin “Bud” De Wit and Ed De Wit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant daughter, Lisa Halma; sisters-in-law, Joy and Mona De Wit, and brother-in-law, Ed Dri﻿esen.