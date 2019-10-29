



Larchwood, Iowa

Darlene De Smet, 86, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home.

Mass of Christian burial was Friday, Oct. 25, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Darlene Schulte was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Frank and Catherine (Kelly) Schulte. She grew up in Rock Rapids and graduated from Wilson High School, then studied nursing in Pierre, South Dakota.

On Oct. 25, 1952, she married Alvin De Smet. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, six years then moved to Larchwood, making their home in town until moving to an acreage in 1969. She helped with the family business and later also worked as a bus driver for Area 4.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Mark) De Boer of Storm Lake, Iowa, David (Sherry) De Smet of Larchwood, Wayne De Smet of Arvada, Colorado, Carolyn (Mitch) Weiss of Mason City, Iowa, Pam (David) Morris of Arvada, Sharon (Terry) Wiese of Ellsworth, Iowa, Tony (Jodi) De Smet of Larchwood and Joe De ﻿Smet of Rock Valley, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Joan DeSmet of Brandon, South Dakota; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Barry; sister, Cleone Menage, and brother, Jim Schulte.