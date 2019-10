Participants in story time at the Larchwood Library Oct. 22 heard stories about spiders and each got a plastic spider ring. Some stories were fun, such as “The Itsy Bitsy Spider.” Kids sang the song while the spider climbed up the water spout. Some stories were about real spiders. Participants colored a Halloween picture to hang up in the library and made a paper spider to take home.

(Photo and information provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Library.)