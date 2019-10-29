Students prepare for all-state





Two West Lyon High School students will have the opportunity to play in the Iowa All-State Music Festival in Ames. The group will come together Nov. 21 and will perform Nov. 23 under the direction of David Barg of Omaha, Nebraska.

Seniors, Lindsey Funke and Lydia Lee, will be among students that will attend the All-State Music Festival. This will be Funke’s second year playing flute but she has auditioned all four years of high school. Lee has played clarinet at all-state all four years. Hannah Huyser received the honor of first alternate on tenor sax and Sam Harmon is second alternative on French horn.

