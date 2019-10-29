Rolling through harvest





jhommes@ncppub.com

Soybean yields have been decent; jury still out on corn yields

To say that 2019 has been a difficult year for farmers would be an understatement. Wet conditions in the spring delayed planting progress, and farmers were still planting their crops well into the month of June. Some fields didn’t even get planted at all. But now the time has finally come to harvest the crops, and farmers are finally starting to see just how the erratic weather of 2019 affected everything.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.