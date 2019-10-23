89

October 17, 2019

Frances Carol Grams, age 89, of Brainerd, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Woodland Good Samaritan Society. Frances was born on August 27, 1930 in St Paul. She married Loren Grams in Windom on June 5, 1952.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Loren; children: Karen Dahl of Brainerd, Bruce (Barbara) of Wyoming, MN, Gary of St. Francis, and Pamela Grams of Lino Lakes; stepsister, Billie Jean Hippensteel of Paris TX; grandchildren: Rebecca, Bethany, Jennifer, Holly, Frances, Hunter and Emmalee; great-grandchildren: Lizbet, Sonna, Harmony and Asher.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Theresa (Krueger) McArtor; sisters: Florence and Betty.

Services for Frances will be private.