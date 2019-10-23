Daryl Hrdlicka embarks on film industry





Westbrook resident Daryl Hrdlicka, who has often acted in the Walnut Grove Wilder pageant, recently appeared in a different form of entertainment—film. He paired with director/camera man Doug Gerash to produce a video that was set in the Sioux Falls area. The video, “Pale Luna,” has been entered in 4 of the 12 Midwest film festivals. The time limit requirement at these festivals is 10 minutes, and “Pale Luna” is a few seconds shorter than the limit. Festivals want short movies with a lot of unusual adventures. The film was screened at the Westbrook Library Wednesday, October 16,﻿ at 6 p.m. SW Minnesota Arts Council grant has enabled Gerash and Hrdlicka to produce a sequel that will be filmed in Minnesota.