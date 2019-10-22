



﻿Cornie De Ruyter

89

Inwood, Iowa

Cornie “Sparky” De Ruyter, 89, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Cornie was born April 15, 1930, near Rock Valley to Dick and Lena De Ruyter. He was raised on farms near Rock Valley and Hills and Ruthton, Minnesota. He attended school through eighth grade then worked for his dad on the farm. He entered the service in 1952 and honorably discharged in 1954.

On Oct. 28, 1955, he married Shirley Gildemeister. They lived in Rock Valley where he worked at Kooima Machine 17 years and then at Rock Valley Community Schools 17 years.

Survivors include his wife; children, Trish (Dave) Mayer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Craig (Julie) De Ruyter of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Lisa (Kyle) Sitzmann of Le Mars, Iowa, Scott (Sarah) De Ruyter of Kitchener, Ontario, and Michelle (Jay) Fischer of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Gert Van Engen, Mina (Ed) Poppens, Mary Ann Gunnink, Rich (Fran) De Ruyter and Carol (Rich) Hill; sisters-in-law, Margaret De Ruyter and Linda (Rich) Wissink, and brothers-in-law, Darrell (Buff) Gildemeister and Denny (Mary) Gildemeister.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Gerrit; sister, Nellie Schoonhoven; and in-laws, Dick Van Engen, Al Franken, Pete Gunnink, John Schoonhoven, Eleanor De Ruyter and Shorty and Myrna Larson.