



﻿Sheryl Faber

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 14, 2019

Sheryl Renae “Cookie” Faber of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after battling brain cancer.

A celebration of life was Saturday, Oct. 19, at Mission Park Funeral Home North in San Antonio, Texas.

Sheryl was born in Rock Rapids in 1958, the daughter of Wilbert and Eleanor Faber. She graduated from Hills-Beaver Creek High School in Hills, Minnesota, in 1976, attended community college in Worthington, Minnesota, and graduated from Mankato State University in 1980 with a degree in communication and a concentration on journalism.

She moved to San Antonio around 1981 and started work at a Holiday Inn. She then spent approximately 32 years working at Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio, most of it as the food and beverage manager. She spent the last four years working as a special education teacher for home-bound children and at the state hospital in San Antonio.

Survivors include her children, Anthony and Alyssa, Kimberly and Albert, and Amber; seven grandchildren; her mother, Eleanor Faber of Inwood; her siblings, Terry Faber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonnie (David) Blank of Lake City, Florida, Randy (Lori) Faber of Hanska, Minnesota, Kim Faber of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Robin (Dan) Viet of Parker, South Dakota, Troy (Jean) Faber of Rochester, Minnesota, Michele (Scott) Peterson of Russell, Minnesota, and Bill Faber of San Antonio; and stepbrothers Kel, Curt, Doug and Steve Faber.

She was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Harold Faber, and stepsister, Diane.