



﻿Merle Tilstra

74

Inwood, Iowa

Merle L. Tilstra, 74, of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 18, at Inwood First Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Merle Leroy Tilstra was born May 23, 1945, in Le Mars, Iowa, son of Walter and Alice (Ter Wee) Tilstra. He grew up in the Inwood area and graduated from West Lyon High School.

On June 10, 1966, he married Donna Visser. The couple made their home in Sioux Center, Iowa, a couple years and he worked as a plumber. He served in the Air National Guard and was later called to serve in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Idaho. Following his service, the couple moved to the Inwood area. He worked at Kooima Manufacturing (Total Component Solutions) in Rock Valley, Iowa, a couple years before spending the next 30-plus years farming near Inwood. During his retired years, ee worked at Grand Laboratories near Larchwood, Iowa, and A&I Products in Rock Valley.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Lisa (Paul) DeJong of Sioux Falls, Jami (Paul) Jacobson of Inwood and Jaris (Katelyn) Tilstra of Brandon, South Dakota; six grandchildren; two brothers, Garrit (Henrietta) Tilstra of Canton, South Dakota, and Kenny (Mary) Tilstra of Sheridan, Montana; sister, Marcene (Lloyd) Kempema of Greely, Colorado; brother-in-law, Clarence Pennings of Orange City, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tilstra of Surprise, Arizona, Nellie Tilstra of Sioux Center and Marilyn Tilstra of Denver, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Lance Tilstra; sister, Henrietta Pennings, and five brothers, John, Rodney, Elmer, Marinus and Marvin Tilstra.