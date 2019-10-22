



60

Beresford, South Dakota

Bradley Klostergaard, 60, of Beresford, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Funeral service was Thursday, Oct. 17, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa, with interment in the Klostergaard family cemetery near Beresford.

Bradley Chris Klostergaard was born Sept. 8, 1959, in Canton, South Dakota, to Corky and Roberta (Peterson) Klostergaard. He attended country school through sixth grade and then went on to graduate from Beresford High School in 1977. He attended Mitchell Tech where he earned his degree in ag business. He began working at the Sioux Falls Stockyards in 1975. In 2006, he and his partners opened SFRL (Sioux Falls Regional Livestock).

On June 9, 1990, he married Linda Knobloch. They lived near Beresford.

Survivors include his wife﻿; mother of Vermillion, South Dakota; children, Angela Knobloch (Ashton) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Bryce Klostergaard of Beresford, Karmen (Casey) Peters of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Alison Klostergaard of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Morgan (Jake) Newborg of Beresford; six grandchildren; sisters, Marla (Steve) Meyer of Pensacola, Florida, and Ann (Roger) Filips of Hartington, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Dale) Hartzler of Marshallville, Ohio, Shirley (Bob) De Smet of Alvord, Iowa, Donna (Mike) Barber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Chalea Knobloch of Alvord; along with many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father; parents-in-law, Art and Elgeva Knobloch, and brothers-in-law, Vern Knobloch and Loren Knobloch.