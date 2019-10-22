



The Lester Friendly 4-Hers club conducted its new member meeting at the Lester Community Center Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Officers were inducted and eight new members joined the club. After the meeting, a few fun games were planned for the girls to participate in to kick off the new 4-H year and welcome new members. If anyone, fourth grade or older, is interested in joining 4-H, contact the Lyon County Extension office to find a club near you!

The next meeting will be at the Lester Community Center Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.