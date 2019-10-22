Emergency management coordinator receives donation





Dakota Access Pipeline LLC is donating $20,000 to each emergency management agency across Iowa in the counties through which the pipeline travels, including Lyon County, totaling $360,000. With the aim of helping first responders, each county is encouraged to use the funds where they need it most. A check presentation was conducted Wednesday, Oct. 16 in Storm Lake.

Arden Kopischke, emergency management coordinator for Lyon County, will be purc﻿hasing new emergency preparedness equipment with the donation.

Dakota Access Pipeline will make similar donations to county emergency management agencies across its four-state route, totaling $1 million across 50 counties in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

Dakota Access Pipeline traverses approximately 101 miles through Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Cherokee, Buena Vista and Sac counties in Iowa. The company will also be donating to the Iowa 4-H Foundation and Iowa FFA Foundation. It had made a similar donation of $1 million to county emergency management agencies after the pipeline began service in 2017.

(Information and photo provided by Lisa Coleman, public relations and communications, Energy Transfer.)