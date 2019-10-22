Greenhand Fire-Up Day for newest FFA members





On Tuesday, Oct. 15, freshman Principles of Ag students traveled to Northwestern College in Orange City to attend Greenhand Fire-Up. This event is hosted by Iowa FFA and northwest district officers to “fire up” all the FFA Greenhands in the northwest district. Greenhand Fire-up was composed of leadership-building workshops. When asked what he thought of Greenhand Fire-up, Arin Horstman said, “There were great leaders that helped us learn about leadership.” Darren Meyer said, “It was a great time meeting new people with friends, food and games.” Emma Knobloch and Tara Knapp said the event changed how they see FFA. Overall, the freshmen had a great time and are ready to start their journey in West Lyon FFA.