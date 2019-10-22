Stitching for dignity





For six years, the Inwood Ladies Community Group has participated in the nationwide non-profit organization Days for Girls. This program prepares and provides menstrual health kits to women in impoverished countries and provides health education programs in these countries as well. This year a Sew-a-thon honoring the “Year of the Girl” was at Inwood Reformed Church Oct. 19 partnering with women for Sanborn, Whiting and Sioux Center.

