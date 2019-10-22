National Stage





jjensen@ncppub.com

Participating in student organizations and extra-curricular groups has an important role in growing a young person’s interests, helping them set and reach goals and guiding future endeavors. National FFA is one such organization that is dedicated to preparing members for leadership and careers in a number of fields under the foundational motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve. A group of West Lyon FFA members have been working under those premises and will participate in national convention activities, competitions and recognition with some of the best in the nation Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.﻿

The ag mechanics career development event team will represent Iowa as the only team from the state to advance to the national level after winning the state contest earlier this year. Team members include seniors Ty Ulmer, Blake Meyer, Lucas Moser and Gabe Knobloch. Ag mechanics teams complete skills across five different areas: environmental and natural resource systems: soil and water management/surveying skill; electrical systems: electrical wiring skill; metals and welding: shielded metal arc welding/arc welding skill; machinery and equipment systems: small engines skill; and structural systems: plumbing skill. Within each of the categories, team members complete a written test and demonstrate the skill according to a given scenario. The four team members also receive an individual score.

For many in the group, making it to the national competition has been a goal since they attended the national convention as sophomores. They also see it as continuing part of the legacy of the chapter. There have been nine ag mechanical teams from West Lyon go to nationals, including the 2015 National Ag Mech CDE team, and the students credit instructor and FFA co-advisor, Craig Winquist, with guiding their efforts. “(Mr.) Winquist does a pretty good job of teaching what they’ll use in the contest,” said Moser. “One thing he does that separates us from everybody else is he doesn’t just do what ag mechanics does in the contest. He teaches us everything so when the national FFA says, ‘This year the skill is mig welding,’ then we’ve all done it before,” explained Ulmer.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.