Dennis Patrick Connolly, age 73, of St. Paul, died October 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James A. & Eleanor (Swenson) Connolly and brother, Marcus Connolly. Survived by wife, Rebecca; daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Purtell; son, D. Patrick (Kelly) Connolly; grandchildren, Andrew, Brock & Michael Purtell, Iris & Maggie Connolly; siblings, James (Joyce), Terrence, Peggy (Larry) McCarthy, Colleen Connolly-Strom (Donald); mother-in-law, Iris Marshall of Westbrook, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Gregory, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Priscilla, David and James. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and business associates. Denny was owner and operator of Denny C’s Produce for 50 years. Graveside service 1PM, Wednesday, October 23 at Mennonite Rosehill Cemetery.